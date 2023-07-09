"There's nothing more you could do" - Former WCW Champions thinks Sheamus has "run his course" in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Vince Russo recently stated that Sheamus had seemingly "run his course" in the global juggernaut.

A couple of weeks back, Sheamus made his frustrations known about WWE's presentation of his stable, Brawling Brutes, known. He pointed out that the faction had been a victim of start-stop pushes at a time when many other groups in the promotion were thriving. As expected, Sheamus' comments spread like wildfire, as rarely does any performer share their thoughts with such honesty.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained that sometimes it's not possible to get athletes out of their rut.

Russo feels the former WWE Champion also falls under the same category, saying he has run his course in the promotion. He added though Sheamus could find a new lease of life outside the company, it wouldn't last for long.

"Bro, I'll be honest with you. As a writer, sometimes you get a feeling like a character has run its course. Let's relate this to professional sports. How many times a player that was once a great player is now in a rut, and the player gets traded because he needs a change of scenery? You hear that all the time. Bro, I'll be honest with you. I think the guy has run his course. Does he get a change of scenery with AEW or some new organization?Absolutely, 100%. Now he's got new players on the team; you could book him fresh," said Vince Russo.

Furthermore, Vince Russo added that it's a herculean task even for the most experienced writers to reinvent characters who were past their prime.

"But I just think, to me, he's in this category. Bro, these guys have run their course. There's nothing more you could do with these guys. I don't think the most creative mind could. They have been there forever. They have run their course," added Vince Russo. [16:41 - 17:48]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell also commented on Sheamus' comments

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager discussed Sheamus' comments in detail. The wrestling legend thinks the company's higher-ups may have never viewed Brawling Brutes as a top act. He feels the faction was never meant to become a main event group.

"Well, I kind of agree with Sheamus on that. I think they just dropped them down to the middle. That may have been where they envisioned the group being anyway. But they may have made a mistake with some things, and I don't see that team actually being the main event. They are a good team, a great team, but how the company rates these teams is they do the group testing. They put them in front of the people and see how people react to them, and they react favorably towards them, but not overwhelmingly, I don't think," said Dutch Mantell.

Sheamus was in action on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, where he failed to win the US Championship from Austin Theory.

