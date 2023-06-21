"It's frustrating" - SmackDown star takes a shot at WWE creative's recent booking of his faction

Since Triple H became the head of WWE creative in July 2022, many superstars have shone under his leadership. However, one star seemingly frustrated with his faction's current booking is the leader of the Brawling Brutes, Sheamus.

The SmackDown star has led the hard-hitting faction since late 2021, with English stars Ridge Holland and Butch standing strong by his side. The group has consistently put on great performances inside the ring since its inception.

In an interview with the Metro, Sheamus recently stated that WWE creative is not letting the faction members portray the best version of themselves.

"I just don’t think they’ve really capitalized on the group [Brawling Brutes]. I don’t think they’ve really let us show what we can do. This stop/start stuff is really hard when you’re trying to highlight young talent."

The Celtic Warrior added that his group should have the same level of character development as other top WWE factions.

"‘It’s frustrating, you know? So I dunno [sic], maybe we’ll get an opportunity to show what we can really do as a group because a lot of those other groups who are out there now have definitely got an opportunity that we haven’t had to do some storyline stuff, some character stuff." (H/T Metro)

Under the new creative regime, Sheamus arguably put on the best match of his WWE career as he went toe-to-toe with Gunther in September 2022. They locked horns for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff.

Sheamus feels he should be featured on the next WWE premium live event

The Celtic Warrior has been in the company for over 15 years, besides being one of the few Europeans to have won the WWE Championship. Hence, he is immensely popular among fans of his home continent.

In another conversation with the Metro, Sheamus explained why he should be on the match card for Money In The Bank on July 1. The high-profile event is set to take place at the O2 arena in London, England.

"I mean, selfishly, I should [be in the match]. If it’s with Ridge, too, that’d be great. But listen, last time we were in Wales [for Clash at the Castle], I tore the bleeding roof off the place. Nobody came close. Roman [Reigns] vs. Drew [McIntyre] didn’t come close – and it was built around that match. Nobody came close to [me and Gunther]."

The former WWE Champion mentioned he deserved to be on the card for the show:

"Every time I’m in there, I blow the roof off the place (...) I should be the first person they’re thinking of – especially when a pay-per-view comes to Europe like that. So yeah, a hundred percent, I should be in there," Sheamus added. (H/T Metro)

Neither Sheamus nor Ridge Holland is currently scheduled to wrestle at Money in the Bank. However, their Brawling Brutes teammate, Butch, is set to compete in the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match.

Should Sheamus be on the card for Money in the Bank? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

