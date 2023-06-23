"I kind of agree" - Legend supports Sheamus after the superstar confirms why he is frustrated with WWE

Sheamus has been in the news after he honestly spoke about WWE's underwhelming booking of The Brawling Brutes. Dutch Mantell reacted to the Celtic Warrior's comments and agreed with the superstar's arguments.

Under the leadership of Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes have been among the factions that have stuck together for an extended time.

Ridge Holland, Butch, and Sheamus have been regularly featured on SmackDown but have not gone beyond a certain level. As noted by the former World Champion, they haven't been allowed to show what they're capable of.

Sheamus admitted that he was frustrated with WWE not capitalizing on the group. He also revealed a few examples where the company could have done a better job creatively with the Brutes.

Dutch Mantell agreed with the Irish star's views and explained that Triple H and co. might have never had hopes of The Brawling Brutes being a bigger stable. While Mantell considered the Brutes to be a great team, he didn't feel they were main-event worthy, partly due to WWE's mistakes:

"Well, I kind of agree with Sheamus on that. I think they just dropped them down to the middle. That may have been where they envisioned the group being anyway. But they may have made a mistake with some things, and I don't see that team actually being the main event. They are a good team, a great team, but how the company rates these teams is they do the group testing. They put them in front of the people and see how people react to them, and they react favorably towards them, but not overwhelmingly, I don't think." [36:22 - 37:30]

I don't blame them: Dutch Mantell on the mentality of WWE Superstars

WWE might have stiff competition from AEW these days, but getting a spot in the pro wrestling giant is still seen as a big deal. Dutch Mantell said that every talent that works in WWE needed to aspire to be a top guy, or else they didn't warrant a contract.

Mantell realized talents would be disgruntled if what their doing on TV didn't match their aspirations. In the Brawling Brutes case, Sheamus hoped for the promotion to give them more opportunities to tell a good story and develop their characters.

Dutch added:

"So somebody's got to make the decision somewhere, 'Where are we going to put this team?' So they put them in the middle. They may not like that. I don't blame them because any talent in WWE they have to believe in their minds that they are as good as anybody in the main event. If you don't believe that, you don't belong there. I don't take that away from them. But, I think the Brawling Brutes are about where they are envisioned to be when they put them together." [37:31 - 38:05]

