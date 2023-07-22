Backstage report on whether Becky Lynch will take time off from WWE after SummerSlam

Becky Lynch is expected to collide with Trish Stratus at SummerSlam next month. A new report has emerged addressing whether she will take a break from WWE after the event.

The Man made her return to the company at The Biggest Party of the Summer two years ago after being on a hiatus for over a year. She dethroned Bianca Belair in 26 seconds to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. At last year's event, the two stars collided in another title match, but this time The EST of WWE emerged victorious.

Becky Lynch is currently invovled in an angle with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark, which has been going on for some time now. Big Time Becks collided with Starks last week on RAW. The match almost didn't happen as the former was injured. However, she ended up getting cleared to compete.

Fightful Select has reported that they asked about Becky Lynch possibly taking a break from WWE after SummerSlam. They were informed that as of Money in the Bank weekend, that wasn't part of the plan.

WWE veteran Vince Russo says Becky Lynch losing to Zoey Stark makes her look weak

The Man lost to Zoey Stark on RAW last week after Trish Stratus interfered. They are set to collide in another match on the red brand next week.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that Becky Lynch losing to former NXT star Zoey Stark wasn't the right call, as it made her look weak in the eyes of casual fans.

"They think it’s gonna give her the rub because she and Becky had a great match. No, it doesn’t bro, because casual fans don’t care about great matches. They are gonna look at Becky as being weak and Becky could not put away the girl that just came up from NXT a month ago. Where are they going with Zoey Stark anyway? Let’s be honest, they are going nowhere with her. As soon as Trish is gone, she’s another name on the roster. But meanwhile, you’re going to hurt Becky Lynch that she could not put this girl away," said Russo.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RBTnghHhHj If @BeckyLynchWWE wants another match with @trishstratuscom, there are several STIPULATIONS.....

If Lynch defeats Zoey on RAW, she'll get another match against Trish Stratus. However, if she loses, she'll have to get a "Thank You Trish" tattoo.

Would you like to see Becky and Trish have another match? Sound off in the comment below!

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars