"I don’t understand"- WWE Veteran befuddled with Becky Lynch's booking on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Becky Lynch's booking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand saw The Man take on Zoey Stark in a singles match after weeks of animosity between the two. While Zoey only recently made the move to the main roster, she has picked up a few impressive victories in that short time.

The rising star continued her winning run, achieving a huge victory over Becky Lynch. This, however, did not sit well with Vince Russo, who pointed out that Becky is arguably the top female star in WWE and should be able to put away the newcomers with ease.

"I just don’t understand how these top stars with the company get taken to the limit when somebody comes up from NXT. Like Becky Lynch is arguably the top female in the company, I would say she is. Somebody comes up from NXT a month ago and she’s giving the best female in the company a championship match? I don’t understand. Then why are you the top female in the company? This is like if you took Ali or Mike Tyson in their prime and all of a sudden, we’re gonna put him against a guy who’s 5-0. You think this 5-0 guy is going to go toe to toe with Muhammad Ali or Mike Tyson?" [36:19 - 37:22]

Vince Russo believes Zoey Stark won't benefit from defeating Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Zoey Stark has been impressive in her short time on the main roster. The 29-year-old is currently undefeated in singles matches on TV programming, and has secured victories over the likes of Natalya, Nikki Cross, Candice LeRae, and Becky Lynch.

However, during his appearance on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stressed that the former NXT star will fade into the shadows after Trish Stratus is gone.

"They think it’s gonna give her the rub because he and Becky had a great match. No, it doesn’t bro, because casual fans don’t care about great matches. They are gonna look at Becky as being weak and Becky could not put away the girl that just came up from NXT a month ago. Where are they going with Zoey Stark anyway? Let’s be honest, they are going nowhere with her. As soon as Trish is gone, she’s another name on the roster. But meanwhile, you’re going to hurt Becky Lynch that she could not put this girl away." [37:24 - 38:02]

dylan ࿏ @INDIPRESSIVE once zoey stark gets her own character, she’s gonna be a future world champion 🤷‍♀️

Zoey Stark got involved in the feud between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch at WWE Night of Champions. The 29-year-old helped the WWE Hall of Famer pick up the victory against The Man.

