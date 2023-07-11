Becky Lynch suffers massive upset loss tonight on WWE RAW

Former women's champion Becky Lynch suffered an unfortunate loss on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Before The Man appeared on the red brand tonight, there had been rumors about her injury. However, moments before the show, WWE official Adam Pearce confirmed on Twitter that Lynch would square off against Zoey Stark, with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on the latter's side.

During the bout, Big Time Becks attempted to put the former NXT star in a headlock, but Stark countered it. The multi-time RAW Women's Champion mocked Trish Stratus while attempting to put the armbar on her opponent.

However, as the referee was distracted, the 47-year-old legend tripped Becky Lynch on the apron. The match's closing moment saw a frustrated Stark when The Man countered her into another roll-up.

The WWE Hall of Famer created another diversion for the official, resulting in Lynch kicking Stratus in the face. Zoey Stark then rolled up The Man for the win off the distraction.

This has surely come as a setback to the multi-time women's champion as she will look for revenge against Stratus and Stark.

