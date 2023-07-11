After unfortunate injury rumors, Becky Lynch's status for RAW becomes clear; immediate future apparently decided

Becky Lynch's status for WWE RAW was confirmed just minutes before the show after rumors about her injury had been doing the rounds all day.

All day, there had been rumors that The Man had injured herself. The nature of the injury was not revealed in the reports. This came after it surfaced that she might not be medically cleared to compete against Zoey Stark in the match that had been announced.

The report did say the injury was hopefully not serious. The match was in jeopardy, but there was a possibility that she would be cleared and the match would be added back to the proceedings.

Minutes before WWE RAW, that's exactly what happened. Adam Pearce retweeted the match graphic on Twitter, saying that the match between Becky Lynch and Stark was now official. Her immediate future will see her face Stark and continue her rivalry with Stark and Trish Stratus.

"It is official," Pearce wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

This would appear to mean that Lynch's injuries are no longer serious enough to keep her away from the ring, and she will now compete. Details of what exactly happened to her remain vague for the time being but might become clearer in the coming days.

For now, it remains to be seen if she wins her match against Stark.

What do you think of the match between Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark? Who should win? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes