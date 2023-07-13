Triple H has led the way for WWE's creative department since September last year. There has been significant change in the creative direction under his regime and many superstars who once struggled have flourished under Hunter. Their storylines captured the imagination and they have received attention from the fans.

However, there have been a few superstars whose booking came to a halt and they descended down the card when The Game took over. Their storylines have been underwhelming and their WWE run has slowed tremendously.

Let us take a look at 3 WWE superstars who are worse off than when Triple H took over Creative.

#3. Austin Theory

During the Mr. McMahon era, the former WWE Chairman was on the verge of making Austin Theory the biggest star of this generation. Theory was Vince McMahon's protege and was booked in some top-notch feuds and storylines. McMahon envisaged him as a top star who could be the next face of the company.

However, the 25-year-old's career saw a significant downfall with a shift in the creative regime. Although Triple H viewed him as a talented star, he could not harness his full potential on the main roster. The WWE CCO has been booking him in lackluster feuds and storylines.

Theory's failed cash-in is a prime example of his more downbeat booking on the main roster. Austin Theory did ultimately win the US Championship, having a slight change of character, but that eventually didn't do much good as he isn't over with the fans. A-Town Down's career trajectory has certainly gone down with Triple H as the Creative Head.

#2. Bayley

Bayley is undeniably one of the biggest stars in the WWE women's division. She is a Grand Slam Champion and her career soared during Vince McMahon's era. With Triple H taking the driver's seat, Bayley has struggled to spread her wings on the main roster. The WWE CCO shocked the world when Bayley returned from injury at SummerSlam last year, pairing her with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

Ever since the formation of Damage CTRL, Bayley has not done much except uplift the two new faces of her faction. She has definitely lost her luster due to her poor booking under Triple H's regime. While the spotlight is on Dakota and Iyo, Bayley has been put in the back seat. She has also not been seen in the title picture for a while now.

The Grand Slam Champion is struggling to find the rhythm she used to have under former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. There have even been instances when The Role Model expressed her exasperation due to her underwhelming booking. Thus, it cannot be denied that Bayley's stocks have surely gone down with Triple H as the Creative Head.

#1. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's character saw a significant change with a shift in the creative regime. He was always booked as an indomitable beast who wreaked havoc. He conquered the greatest of the greatest and was always part of some high-caliber feuds and matches throughout his career.

However, things have changed with Triple H as the Creative Head. Lesnar's dominant aura started to fade away and his booking piqued fans' interest. Hunter booked him in insignificant feuds and matches, which have not really matched his star power. The Beast Incarnate, who once dominated everyone, has constantly lost matches under Triple H's regime.

WWE has been using Brock Lesnar as a ladder to uplift other superstars on the main roster. However, his booking has surely disappointed fans, who believe that Lesnar has lost his spark. With a transition in the WWE Creative, The Beast Incarnate has found himself in an unfamiliar position on the main roster.

