Vince McMahon allegedly hired WWE Superstar 6 hours after John Laurinaitis fired him; gave him a raise

Vince McMahon allegedly brought back The Boogeyman mere hours after he was let go by John Laurinaitis.

The Boogeyman was quite a popular figure among fans back during his first WWE run. The stint lasted from 2004 to 2009.

On a recent edition of Cafe De Rene, Rene Dupree revealed that Vince McMahon once rehired The Boogeyman shortly after he was fired by John Laurinaitis. Here's what he said:

"Did you ever hear the story about Boogeyman, when he got hired? He got fired in the morning at 9 A.M. and then rehired at 3 O'Clock in the afternoon the same day. You remember Johnny Ace? So, Johnny didn't like [The Boogeyman] and then, I guess he thought he had enough power to be able to fire someone like [The Boogeyman]. And then when Vince found out that [The Boogeyman] was fired, he made Johnny Ace call him up and rehire him. I think with a raise, actually." [1:41 - 2:40]

You can check out the video below:

Vince McMahon gave The Boogeyman a short-lived push in 2005-06

The Boogeyman was heavily pushed as an unstoppable entity on WWE SmackDown upon his arrival. He remained undefeated for months on end on the main roster and defeated the likes of The Miz and former WWE Champion JBL.

The Boogeyman's biggest victory came at WrestleMania 22 in 2006. At the mega event, he took on Booker T and Sharmell in a Handicap match and defeated the real-life couple when all was said and done. His first televised loss came on the February 6, 2007 taping of WWE SmackDown, against Finlay.

Over the years, The Boogeyman has made several one-off appearances for WWE. His most notable appearance was during the 2015 Royal Rumble match where he came face-to-face with Bray Wyatt. It didn't take long for Wyatt to throw The Boogeyman out of the ring.

