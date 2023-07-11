WWE reportedly discussing massive dream match for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40 

While WWE WrestleMania 40 is still months away, it seems like the company has already started planning for the event. According to a new report, the dream match between Brock Lesnar and Gunther is being discussed for next year's edition of the Showcase of the Immortals.

The duo came face-to-face during this year's Royal Rumble match, which caused a major buzz in the wrestling world. Soon after their interaction, there were multiple reports indicating that the two powerhouses could lock horns at WrestleMania 39. However, the company seemingly wanted to build the Ring General a bit more before pitting him against the Beast Incarnate.

With Gunther now more dominant than ever, it seems like the fans could get the chance to finally see the much-anticipated clash next year at WrestleMania 40. According to Xero News, Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther next year at Showcase of Immortals is being heavily discussed in WWE.

WWE star Gunther has stated his desire to face Brock Lesnar multiple times in the past

Gunther and Brock Lesnar are two of the most dominant stars to have stepped inside the squared circle. Both powerhouses are known for their hard-hitting brawling style of wrestling, and fans have wanted to see them clash for a long time.

Gunther shares the same opinion as he has stated his desire to stand across the ring from the former WWE Champion multiple times. The Ring General mentioned Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar as his dream opponents while discussing his moment with the Beast Incarnate at Royal Rumble.

"The obvious ones, Cody I mentioned and obviously Brock is the one that has to happen at some point. I guess I made him my personal biggest obstacle... I think that moment we had in the Rumble was great, because that was all I needed out of it; real life confirmation that the audience is up for that, that they want to see it," he said.

The Imperium leader is currently involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre, who recently made his return. Gunther is also closing in on Honky Tonk Man's record Intercontinental Champion run, but in order to surpass the veteran, he will have to go through the Scottish Warrior at SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar, meanwhile, is embroiled in a feud with Cody Rhodes, and the duo looks set to collide at The Biggest Party of the Summer for their third match.

