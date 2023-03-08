"I made him my personal biggest obstacle" - Gunther names Brock Lesnar as one of his dream opponents in WWE

Gunther has named Brock Lesnar as one of the superstars he would love to face in WWE.

The two powerhouses had their first encounter during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January. The Ring General was the last competitor eliminated from the bout, which was won by 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, The Beast Incarnate was tossed over the top rope by Bobby Lashley, and he proceeded to throw a tantrum after his elimination.

During a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast, Gunther mentioned Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar as his dream opponents. He also reflected on his interaction with the former Universal Champion at the Rumble.

"The obvious ones, Cody I mentioned and obviously, Brock is the one that has to happen at some point. I guess I made him my personal biggest obstacle. (...) I think that moment we had in the Rumble was great, because that was all I needed out of it; real life confirmation that the audience is up for that, that they want to see it," he said. [29:33-30:23]

Gunther has his sights set on two NXT Superstars

Before arriving on the main roster, The Ring General was a part of NXT and NXT UK. He is recognized as the longest-reigning United Kingdom Champion in the history of the company.

Gunther stated that NXT Superstars Axiom and his former rival Ilja Dragonuv are the two stars he has his sights set on.

"I think obviously Ilja Dragonuv, he's in NXT now, has unlimited potential, like a fantastic wrestler. But also a very intense character, very outstanding character. And also I think Axiom on NXT is an amazing talent that I can see doing a lot of things. I think those two will be good. The ones I will pay close attention to," he said. [32:57-33:26]

Gunther's next opponent for the coveted Intercontinental Championship will be determined on SmackDown this Friday night.

Who would you like to see The Ring General face at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comemtns below!

