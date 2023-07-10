Bayley apparently gives away hint about faction's future at a WWE event

WWE Superstar Bayley seemingly hinted at a breakup of Damage CTRL on the latest episode of SmackDown.

It has come to the notice of fans over the past few months that the faction is not on the same page. While Bayley has been trying to keep the stable together, she has often invoked the ire of IYO SKY and the currently injured Dakota Kai. Both SKY and Bayley were involved in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, where further tension was teased after Bayley tried to prevent SKY from winning.

However, her dream was crushed in the final moments when IYO SKY handcuffed Becky Lynch and The Role Model by the ladder, only to climb and grab the MITB contract.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Role Model had an altercation with a fan by the stands holding a placard of the Damage CTRL faction. The 34-year-old star took the poster from the fan and attempted to tear it down, but she failed. This has led many to speculate that all is not well within the group.

Check out the video below:

Michael Cole took a shot at Bayley via a text message

WWE SmackDown commentator Michael Cole and The Role Model have been involved in a pretty hilarious feud for months now.

The two never fail to take hilarious shots at each other, and that was showcased by the Damage CTRL member. She took to Instagram story and shared a screenshot of their chats. Apparently, the veteran commentator sent out a "U suck" message to the former women's champion, seemingly out of nowhere.

Check out the screengrab of her story below:

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bayley reveals text message that Michael Cole sent her out of nowhere Bayley reveals text message that Michael Cole sent her out of nowhere 😂 https://t.co/LqdYqRYFbb

Only time will tell if Cole and the former SmackDown Women's Champion will ever settle the score. It also remains to be seen what the future holds for Damage CTRL.

Do you think the Damage CTRL faction is on its way to splitting up? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes