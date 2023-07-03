IYO SKY accomplishes huge milestone after winning the Money in the Bank contract

IYO SKY won the Money in the Bank contract at the namesake premium live event this past Saturday and she has already accomplished something that hasn't been done since 2017.

The Genius of the Sky defeated five other female stars including Becky Lynch, Bayley, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, and Trish Stratus in the women's ladder match to walk out with the briefcase. She has now been Ms. Money in the Bank for over a day, which makes her the second longest Women's Money in the Bank contract holder in history.

Carmella still holds the record for the longest at 287 days. The Princess of Staten Island won the contract on June 18, 2017. She successfully cashed it in the following year in April to win the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

Alexa Bliss, the second woman to win the Money in the Bank contract, cashed in on the same night to win the RAW Women's Title. The following year, Bayley did the same thing for the SmackDown Women's Title. In 2020, Asuka was awarded a title the night after she won the briefcase due to Becky Lynch's pregnancy. Nikki Cross also became champion the night after she won the contract.

Last year, Liv Morgan pinned Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship on the same night she won the briefcase. Every winner between Carmella and IYO SKY was Ms. Money in the Bank for less than 24 hours.

Which champion should IYO SKY cash in her contract on?

The Damage CTRL member can cash in her contract on Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship or Asuka for the WWE Women's Title. Since she's part of the blue brand, The Empress of Tomorrow is an easier target for her.

IYO SKY and Asuka have a long history with each other, and a good story could come out of the former cashing in on the latter. However, it's all up to The Genius of the Sky, and only time will tell who her target will be and whether she'll become the first woman to unsuccessfully cash in her contract.

