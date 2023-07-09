"U su*k" - Bayley reveals text message she received from WWE veteran

WWE Megastar Bayley took to social media to reveal a hilarious text message she received from veteran commentator, Michael Cole.

Bayley and Cole have been jokingly feuding with one another with The Role Model hilariously taking shots at the commentator at every possible opportunity.

Taking to her Instagram story, the former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that Cole sent her a "U su*k" text message out of the blue.

Check out a screenshot of Bayley's Instagram story:

Bayley was recently involved in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, with superstars like Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and the reigning Women's Money in the Bank briefcase holder, IYO SKY.

The finish to the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match saw SKY handcuff her Damage CTRL stablemate with Lynch while she climbed the ladder to unhook the briefcase.

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about the WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match involving Bayley

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently discussed the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer praised the creativity of the match and also revealed how it was different from the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He said:

“This match was good, but the story is what set it apart from the men’s match and made it special. At one point, IYO SKY is about to win this match, and just as she’s about to, Bayley knocks the ladder over, and this is her friend, her home girl. Granted, they’ve had their mishaps and conflict in the past, but this was like, ‘I’m about to win and you’re gonna do me dirty?' She handcuffs the girls to one another, [with] their hands in between the ladder, through the middle."

He added:

"Their arms can’t go up, down, or sideways! They’re both trapped and cannot ascend, and surely, she climbs over Bayley — the girl who screwed her over [earlier] by putting her foot on her shoulder and head. That’s amazing — I never saw that coming. Kudos to WWE for having a Japanese world champion [Asuka] and another Japanese girl primed to be champion.”

Despite the tension between Bayley and SKY, the two continue to be a part of Damage CTRL.

