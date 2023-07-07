“That’s amazing — I never saw that coming” - Former WWE writer praises surprising finish to Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

A Former WWE writer was all praise for the surprising conclusion to the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The recently concluded Money in the Bank premium live event received a lot of praise from fans and critics alike, including former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. One of the best matches of the night was the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, which saw IYO SKY climb over her stablemate Bayley – who was handcuffed to Becky Lynch – and retrieve the briefcase. The creative ending had a lot of people talking about the match.

Freddie spoke about the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match in particular on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, where he praised the storytelling that went into the match.

“This match was good, but the story is what set it apart from the men’s match and made it special. At one point, IYO SKY is about to win this match, and just as she’s about to, Bayley knocks the ladder over, and this is her friend, her home girl. Granted, they’ve had their mishaps and conflict in the past, but this was like, ‘I’m about to win and you’re gonna do me dirty?' She handcuffs the girls to one another, [with] their hands in between the ladder, through the middle."

He continued:

"Their arms can’t go up, down, or sideways! They’re both trapped and cannot ascend, and surely, she climbs over Bayley — the girl who screwed her over [earlier] by putting her foot on her shoulder and head. That’s amazing — I never saw that coming. Kudos to WWE for having a Japanese world champion [Asuka] and another Japanese girl primed to be champion.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

quinn @quinnbvk iyo sky actually the smartest person alive she’s just built DIFFERENT. that ending served so HARD. iyo hand cuffing two long time enemies and using bayley to go up the ladder to grab the briefcase??? what an ending. THIS IS SO MOTHER OF HER #MITB iyo sky actually the smartest person alive she’s just built DIFFERENT. that ending served so HARD. iyo hand cuffing two long time enemies and using bayley to go up the ladder to grab the briefcase??? what an ending. THIS IS SO MOTHER OF HER #MITB https://t.co/IFwqfD3kNH

IYO SKY is already the third-longest Money in the Bank contract holder

Unlike the men, the female MITB contract holders were known for cashing in their contracts almost immediately after winning the match. Some of them have even cashed in on the same night.

This means that IYO is already the third-longest holder of the MITB briefcase. She is just behind Asuka, who held the briefcase for 25 days. Carmella held it the longest at 287 days.

It will be interesting to see when and where IYO SKY decides to finally cash in her contract.

