"Triple H is on a whole other level" - WWE Universe goes wild over the return of popular gimmick for the first time in over six years

WWE's NXT has developed into a different product after Triple H made Shawn Michaels the creative head of the brand following the arrival of the new regime in the company. However, fans went wild over the return of the 'Lone Wolf' gimmick on last night's NXT.

Earlier this year, Baron Corbin ended his association with WWE Hall of Famer JBL when the latter had enough of Corbin losing every match on Monday Night RAW. Later, the former United States Champion went on to lose more matches ahead of WrestleMania 39 before finally returning to NXT.

Last night, Baron Corbin shocked the world when he brought back the Lone Wolf gimmick for the first time in over six years. Unfortunately, he was not able to get his original theme along with his old gimmick.

In 2018, Corbin completely ditched the gimmick when he became Constable Corbin and feuded against the General Manager of Monday Night RAW at the time, Kurt Angle. It will be interesting to see what Corbin will do next on the developmental brand as the Lone Wolf.

Baron Corbin recently returned to WWE NXT and went after the champion

Last year, several superstars received their old themes and gimmicks back under Triple H's new regime. The company decided to work on several gimmicks which worked in the developmental brand and tried to recreate the magic for the main roster audience.

However, it took Triple H a while to give Baron Corbin his old gimmick back. Corbin won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale and the United States Championship on WWE SmackDown as the Lone Wolf in his first year on the main roster.

Unfortunately, the old regime booked Baron Corbin under different gimmicks, such as Constable Corbin, King Corbin, Broke Corbin, and Happy Corbin, but none of these gimmicks clicked with the audience. Earlier this year, Triple H made Corbin a free agent during the Draft, and he returned to WWE NXT.

Upon returning to the developmental brand, Corbin feuded with the NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and received a shot at the title. Last night, he brought back the Lone Wolf gimmick and had a stellar match with Melo for the title. It will be interesting to see where Corbin goes on the brand after losing to the champion.

What are your thoughts on the return of the Lone Wolf gimmick? Sound off in the comment section below.

