31-year-old former champion to end Rhea Ripley's dominant title reign? Massive sign that points to it

Rhea Ripley is arguably the most compelling force in WWE's Women's division and has been dominating the roster with her sheer tenacity. With her holding the Women's World Championship, she is on the radar of many WWE Superstars who want to dethrone her. One such superstar who implicitly hinted at putting an end to The Eradicator's dominant title reign is Alexa Bliss.

Bliss recently tweeted a GIF with an interesting caption, putting the entire Women's division on high alert. She wrote that she will soon make her return to WWE after things in her personal life are all set and done. Alexa Bliss added that when she gets to do that, she will kick down the door, reclaiming her position and what rightfully belongs to her.

The 31-year-old had a memorable run as the RAW Women's Champion on the red brand, where Rhea Ripley currently reigns as Women's World Champion. Therefore, Alexa Bliss implicitly hinted that she would come after The Eradicator and reclaim her title, which Ripley currently holds.

Moreover, the tweet reflects her anguish over Rhea, who has been a driving force behind Monday Night RAW. This is a spot where Alexa Bliss has been throughout her career, and thus she has set her sights on The Eradicator. Bliss could be the superstar to end Rhea Ripley's indomitable title run next year, as her tweet has led to various speculations.

Reasons why Alexa Bliss should dethrone Rhea Ripley

Alexa Bliss has been involved in lackluster storylines in the past few years, which led to her tumbling down the roster. Even so, Bliss is one of the most prominent superstars in WWE and has already cemented her name in the company.

Therefore, the 31-year-old must return to WWE and dethrone the Women's World Champion to revitalize her character. Defeating Rhea Ripley and winning the title will surely catapult her career and bring her momentum back.

Moreover, Ripley is currently a juggernaut in the Women's division and has been dominating every superstar that comes her way. Therefore, in order to dethrone the Eradicator, WWE would look for a noteworthy name that could pose a legitimate threat to her.

Alexa Bliss looks to be the perfect pick to dethrone the Women's World Champion at some point in her career. It would only elevate the status of the newly introduced championship and could also prove to be a lucrative choice for Rhea Ripley.

