WWE has an interesting Alexa Bliss problem

Alexa Bliss was last seen on WWE TV at the Royal Rumble event earlier this year. She and then-RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair worked a title program and made it to the five-match card of the January extravaganza.

According to multiple reports, Bliss was likely to reform her partnership with Bray Wyatt this year. However, her maternal leave ruled out any possible storylines for a while. Meanwhile, the former WWE Champion himself has been absent owing to an undisclosed illness.

Bliss is still a heavy favorite among the WWE Universe. However, it seems the company has already replaced the void she left in the Women's division. How she fits within the current landscape should be interesting, to say the least, upon her return.

When asked about Bliss, Bray Wyatt – who was also last seen wrestling at the Rumble – disclosed during the post-show press conference:

"Well, I think that me and Alexa (Bliss) are just kind of connected forever, no matter what. It's just kind of the way it's gone. And where it leads, I don't know. No one knows. But I feel like there will be something at some point, and it will be memorable, I'm sure of that," said Wyatt.

This may have been in reference to a stable WWE had in mind involving Wyatt, Bliss, and a recently released star. With that no longer being a probable scenario, where does that leave the nine-time champion?

Alexa Bliss has had five world championship reigns in her career and has been one of the most integral characters of the Women's division over the last decade. She even became the winner of the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber and Ms. Money in the Bank back in 2018.

Her program with Belair left a lot to be desired, and with a plethora of massively popular superstars on the roster today, does Alexa Bliss have a place at the top of the card anymore?

Alexa Bliss shares her thoughts on working with absent WWE star

Bray Wyatt and Alexa's program was a mixed bag, according to many, but notable nonetheless. The latter's turn on The Fiend in the opening contest of WrestleMania 37 was deemed nonsensical. WWE did not bother to follow it up either. In turn, Wyatt was soon released by the company.

In December 2022, three months after Bray Wyatt's re-signing, Alexa Bliss revealed her true feelings about working alongside the former WWE Champion during an interview on BT Sport:

“This was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career, I can easily say, was this time period. I’ve never had more fun in my entire life." [H/T: WrestleZone]

It was also during her time with Bray Wyatt on television when she picked up a pinfall victory over Randy Orton. To this day, Bliss is the only woman to have beaten The Legend Killer – and at a premium live event, no less.

