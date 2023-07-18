Recently released star and nine-time champion were set to join Bray Wyatt's faction before his WWE hiatus - Reports

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022 with a lot of hype behind him. While his comeback has failed to live up to the mark until now, a new report has noted that the company did have significant plans for him before his untimely hiatus.

The Eater of the Worlds' return to his old hunting ground was preceded by his Firefly Funhouse characters coming to life. This led many to think that he could once again lead a faction in WWE. Bray's return was also followed by the appearance of Uncle Howdy, who soon joined forces with the former Universal Champion. There were rumors of Alexa Bliss getting added to the mix before the female star was abruptly written off TV.

Fightful Select has now noted that WWE was planning to add Eric Young to Bray Wyatt's new stable. The plans were supposed to kick in after WrestleMania 39, but Wyatt getting sidelined with an undisclosed illness spoiled the party. The news source also added that Alexa Bliss was slated to join the faction.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect There was to be a new Wyatt faction in WWE this year before Bray Wyatt's illness

It should also be noted that the angle is unlikely to come to fruition as Young has departed the company after asking for his release, citing moral and creative reasons tied to working with Vince McMahon as a reason he wanted to leave.

You can read more about the 43-year-old's release by clicking here.

Bray Wyatt is nearing a WWE return

While Bray Wyatt's return to WWE was thunderous, the star has failed to live up to the hype so far. The former Universal Champion has wrestled in just one televised match so far, while his storyline with Uncle Howdy has not been well-received by the majority of fans and critics.

Wyatt was last seen on the road to WrestleMania as he looked set to feud with Bobby Lashley. However, the program between the two was abruptly dropped after the Eater of the Worlds was sidelined due to an undisclosed illness.

It seems like fans may not have to wait long to see the SmackDown star return to action. Xero News recently reported that Bray Wyatt is close to making a comeback and could reignite his rivalry with Bobby Lashley upon his return. However, another source noted that Wyatt is still not in plans for SummerSlam.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here