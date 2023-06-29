Major update on WWE's return plans for Bray Wyatt - Reports

Bray Wyatt has spent much time on the sidelines since his return to WWE last year at Extreme Rules. However, that could be set to change soon as the company is planning a massive feud for him against a former rival.

Before The Eater of Worlds' return, several clues were thrown at fans, hinting at his arrival. This included the White Rabbit song being played at shows and QR codes being shown during different segments. The teases paid off quite well for the creative team, as Bray Wyatt returned to a roaring positive reaction from the crowd.

In recent months, Bray Wyatt's popularity among the WWE Universe has seemingly taken a hit as he has competed in only one televised match since his comeback. Meanwhile, WWE could be planning to correct this by resuming Wyatt's feud with Bobby Lashley upon the former's return.

Here's what Xero News reported about the creative team's plans for Wyatt's return feud:

"Hearing Wyatt/Lashley is likely the feud for Bray's return. This was originally meant to be for 'Mania [39] but was put on hold. This is not 100 percent yet but is picking up some steam."

The feud between the two stars was originally meant to culminate at WrestleMania 39, with Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley locking horns in a singles bout. However, the rumored match was postponed due to Wyatt taking a hiatus because of an unfortunate 'illness.'

Former WWE star claims Bray Wyatt wanted her to join The Wyatt Family

The Wyatt Family, led by Bray Wyatt, was one of the most intriguing and dominant factions in WWE at one point. Besides, The Eater of Worlds, the group included the late Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee), Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman.

The group was massively popular at the start of their run on the WWE main roster in 2013, with them even managing to take down The Shield, consisting of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley). But it's been revealed that the stable was initially meant to include a young NXT upstart.

On the Developmentally Speaking podcast, former WWE star Anya Zova recently claimed that Bray had pitched for her to join the faction. The 33-year-old also noted that she only learned about the pitch after being released from the company.

"Once I got released, I was talking to somebody from The Wyatt Family. So apparently, what they had in mind is they wanted me to do The Wyatt Family and make me white trash, which would be fun. I would love that. When I heard it — I’m trying to remember, was it Wyatt? I think it was Wyatt who told me that, he’s like, ‘Yeah. We wanted you to be part of it.’ That was their goal. I’m like, ‘Well, that would be fun.’ But it probably wasn’t meant to be.”

