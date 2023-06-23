Ex-WWE star claims Bray Wyatt wanted her to join the Wyatt Family

Created by Bray Wyatt, The Wyatt Family is considered one of the most intriguing and mysterious factions in WWE history. It was recently revealed that Bray wanted a young female NXT recruit to join the group in the family's early iterations.

Starting in 2012, the family consisted of Bray, Erick Rowan, and the late great Brodie Lee (a.k.a. Luke Harper). The trio quickly found their feet as a stable before moving up to the main roster in the summer of 2013.

However, the group was almost a four-piece, as former NXT superstar Anya Zova revealed on the Developmentally Speaking podcast. According to her, Bray pitched for her to join, a revelation she only discovered after being released from the company:

"Once I got released, I was talking to somebody from The Wyatt Family. So apparently, what they had in mind is they wanted me to do The Wyatt Family and make me white trash, which would be fun. I would love that. When I heard it — I’m trying to remember, was it Wyatt? I think it was Wyatt who told me that, he’s like, ‘Yeah. We wanted you to be part of it.’ That was their goal. I’m like, ‘Well, that would be fun.’ But it probably wasn’t meant to be.” (H/T Ringside News)

The Wyatt family lasted for just under five years in WWE, with top stars like Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, and Daniel Brayn all having stints in the group.

Former WWE manager on Bray Wyatt's future

The former Universal Champion made his return to the company last October at Extreme Rules. Since his return, however, he has only competed in one televised match and is currently injured.

Speaking on his Story Time podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) questioned Bray's future with the company:

"I understand that when they got rid of [Rob Fee, Bray Wyatt's writer] for some kind of differences I think Bray got pissed off and I guess maybe said I'll quit or I'll do this. Well, they called his bluff I think and they told him to go home. Now I don't know how this affects his contract, I'm sure he's not gonna get 4 million dollars a year to sit at home. They're not gonna do that." [ 4:30 - 4:59] [H/T Sportskeeda]

Bray Wyatt's only match since making his return took place at the Royal Rumble this past January, where he defeated LA Knight in a unique Pitch Black match.

