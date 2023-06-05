Dutch Mantell doesn't believe WWE will pay 36-year-old superstar millions of dollars to sit at home

Dutch Mantell on his podcast 'Story Time with Dutch Mantell,' talked about how he doesn't believe that WWE will pay Bray Wyatt his $4 million salary while he is out of action.

The Fiend was going to compete in this year's WrestleMania, however, it was reported that the former Universal Champion had suffered an injury. Bray Wyatt was last seen on the Road to WrestleMania at a 26 February live event, when he defeated L.A. Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight.

Dutch Mantell talked about his lack of action in WWE. He said that he thought Bray Wyatt got pissed off when WWE got rid of his writer. He added that he was sure Bray wouldn't get his $4 million salary to sit at home.

"I understand that when they got rid of [Rob Fee, Bray Wyatt's writer] for some kind of differences I think Bray got pissed off and I guess maybe said I'll quit or I'll do this. Well, they called his bluff I think and they told him to go home. Now I don't know how this affects his contract, I'm sure he's not gonna get 4 million dollars a year to sit at home. They're not gonna do that." [ 4:30 - 4:59]

Dutch Mantell thinks WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt wants to become a writer and a creator

In the same podcast, the veteran said that he understood why Bray would want his job back because he was earning $4 million. He added that he thought Bray Wyatt wanted to become a writer and a creator so badly that Stamford-based promotion gave him unlimited power over the content he wanted to show.

"If Bray Wyatt was worth 4 million I can understand him wanting the job back but this is what I think happened to Bray. I think he wants to be a writer, he wants to be a creator so badly that I think they gave him, what's that word? Carte Blanche. That he had full control over it and he had a special writer and I know him. He wrote for me and Jack Swagger."

Fans all over the world want to see Bray Wyatt return, especially as the Fiend. Only time will tell if WWE brings him back.

