43-year-old star released from WWE after he refused to work with Vince McMahon - Reports

Triple H has brought back several released stars since taking over the keys to WWE's creative department from Vince McMahon in July 2022. One such name was Eric Young, who is no longer a part of the company.

It was reported a few months back that Eric Young was re-hired by Triple H in late 2022. However, he did not make any TV appearances, nor was his signing officially announced by the Stamford-based promotion.

Fightful Select has provided an update on the star's status, noting that he asked for his release in April 2023 after Vince McMahon made his return to WWE. The report added that Young was granted release and finished out his 90-day no-compete clause last week.

The news source also reported that Young had cited moral, creative, and personal reasons as to why he didn't want to work with McMahon.

Eric Young returned to IMPACT Wrestling after leaving Vince McMahon's WWE

Eric Young was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly four years between 2016 and 2020. However, he failed to gain much traction during his first stint, with his most notable run coming alongside Alexander Wolfe, Sawyer Fulton, and Nikki Cross in the heel faction, Sanity.

Young was separated from the group upon his move to the main roster. However, he was released from the company in April 2020 due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. After leaving WWE, the 43-year-old signed with IMPACT Wrestling, returning to the promotion for the first time since 2016.

While he was secretly brought back by Triple H, his second run was no different, as he left the company without wrestling a single match. The star again showed up in IMPACT Wrestling, joining Scott D'Amore as his mystery partner at Slammiversary 2023. The duo defeated Bully Ray and Deaner in a tag team bout.

Terry “TBONE” Williams @YOUNGBLACK_MAN #ImpactWrestling #Slammiversary

That man Eric Young came back from the dead and he got Cody Deaner FLABBERGASTED

Eric Young is a renowned name in IMPACT Wrestling and has won numerous championships across his multiple stints with the company. He also secured the NXT Tag Team Championship during his time with WWE.