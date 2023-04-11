Released WWE star secretly re-signed by Triple H more than five months ago - reports

Triple H has made a name for himself by bringing back former WWE stars to the company. New reports have emerged stating that The Game has secretly brought back yet another star in the form of Eric Young.

Eric Young was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly four years. He made his debut on NXT, then created the villainous stable Sanity, along with Alexander Wolfe, Sawyer Fulton, and Nikki Cross.

Young was drafted to RAW in 2019 and was separated from the group. However, his stint on the main roster did not last long, as he was released from his contract in 2020 as part of budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

After leaving WWE, Eric signed with IMPACT Wrestling, returning to the promotion for the first time since 2016. He made his last appearance for the promotion in December 2022.

Fightful Select has provided an update on the star's future, reporting that after he was signed by Triple H’s new regime last year. It was also noted that Young has been under a WWE contract since as far back as November 1st. However, he hasn’t appeared at all on screen, and there has been no news of him being present backstage.

Triple H reportedly has multiple stars signed to WWE who are waiting to make an appearance

Triple H has done an excellent job of bolstering the WWE roster since taking over the keys to the creative department. Other than bringing back several formerly released stars, he has also added new talent and promoted rising stars from NXT.

Vince McMahon's alleged return to the creative on last week's RAW caused a lot of speculation. One of which was that the 77-year-old put on a "hiring freeze." However, a new report debunked those rumors, noting that there are still multiple "superstars who were signed back in 2022 that have not even debuted yet."

With Eric Young being one of the stars signed by Triple H, it will be interesting to see who else is lined up to make an appearance.

