WWE reportedly has multiple new superstars ready to make their debuts

It has been reported that WWE, under the new ownership of Endeavor, still intends to bring in new talent despite reports indicating that the new regime has deterred many performers from wanting to sign for the company after WrestleMania 39 last week.

Following World Wrestling Entertainment's merger with the UFC last week with its parent company Endeavor, fans witnessed Vince McMahon's return to the forefront of the company's business after he retired from the company in July 2022.

With McMahon returning, many believed that no new superstars would be appearing soon. However, a recent report from Ringside News stated that there are still multiple "superstars who were signed back in 2022 that have not even debuted yet."

In fact, we were told that there are Superstars who were signed back in 2022 that have not even debuted yet. We've already established that there is no "hiring freeze" in #WWE In fact, we were told that there are Superstars who were signed back in 2022 that have not even debuted yet. We've already established that there is no "hiring freeze" in #WWE.In fact, we were told that there are Superstars who were signed back in 2022 that have not even debuted yet.

One big name that many believe chose not to sign for the company after its change in ownership was the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, who officially signed for AEW last Wednesday.

Triple H had a major WWE announcement on SmackDown

Last Friday night on SmackDown, World Wrestling Entertainment's Chief Content Officer Triple H announced that another edition of the WWE Draft would take place in the near future.

The objective of the draft is to separate the company's roster into Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, encouraging fans to tune into certain shows if they want to see a particular superstar that they root for.

One question that fans have ahead of the draft is the situation surrounding the world title picture, as many are wondering if Roman Reigns, who currently holds both the WWE and Universal championships, will have to either vacate one of his belts or defend both separately, as SmackDown and RAW each need their own world champion.

Over the years, the draft has provided fans with many memorable moments, from The Rock being the first pick in 2002 to John Cena switching brands twice on the same night.

