Vince McMahon's return reportedly spoiled Triple H's plans to sign AEW's newest acquisition 

The wrestling world was in shock after a top free agent whom WWE and Triple H were interested in acquiring officially signed with AEW. A recent report has emerged on the potential reason why the deal did not come to fruition.

The star in question is Jay White. Last night on Dynamite, The Switchblade made his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. He showed up to help his friend and Bullet Club brother Juice Robinson. The two stars joined forces to beat up Absolute Ricky Starks.

According to the latest report from Fightful Select, WWE had been highly interested in signing The Switchblade since Wrestle Kingdom 17 back in January. Both Triple H and Vice President of Global Talent William Regal were keen on the decision. According to a few higher-ups, the company "failed to communicate" properly, thus the potential deal fell apart.

Some also speculated that Vince McMahon's return to power could have been a reason for White not signing with WWE. It is also to be noted that there have been very few hires since McMahon came to power.

Shortly after Dynamite began airing last night, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Jay White had officially signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ is ALL ELITE! Tune in now to Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork!" Tony Khan tweeted.

Fightful also reported that there were preliminary creative plans drawn up for White's WWE debut.

Dave Meltzer was surprised to see Jay White sign with AEW over WWE and Triple H

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared his thoughts on Jay White choosing AEW over Triple H and WWE.

The wrestling journalist was puzzled by the Switchblade's decision. He felt that if he wanted to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion, there were doors open for him to return to NJPW and thus it did not make sense for him to do the 'Loser Leaves NJPW' match.

“I’m surprised because if he’s with AEW, he could go back to New Japan in theory, but he lost those matches that said he couldn’t. WWE was after him. It was his choice between the two sides, and this was the side he chose," Dave Meltzer said. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Tony Khan also recently signed former WWE personality Nigel McGuinness to AEW. The English commentator and former wrestler made an appearance for the promotion last night in an interview segment with Khan.

