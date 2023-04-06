Backstage update on top free agent snubbing WWE for AEW - Reports

One of professional wrestling's hottest free agents has shocked the world by snubbing WWE in favor of AEW. There has now been a backstage update on the man in question, Jay White.

Before the match between Juice Robinson and Ricky Starks could start, former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White hit the ring and attacked Starks. White hit him with a Blade Runner before heading to the back.

Given White's longtime association with the Bullet Club, many may have thought this was just a one-time appearance. But shortly after the attack, it was made official that Switchblade had officially signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer weighed in on Jay White signing with AEW. He was pleasantly surprised by the move as it looked certain that the former NJPW star would sign with WWE.

“I’m surprised because if he’s with AEW, he could go back to New Japan in theory, but he lost those matches that said he couldn’t. WWE was after him. It was his choice between the two sides, and this was the side he chose."

Meltzer added that White choosing All Elite Wrestling over WWE is a feather in Tony Khan's cap, but now the pressure is on to make use of such a talented individual on TV.

“It’s a feather in the cap of AEW and Tony Khan – he got the guy. That’s a good thing for AEW, now they have to use him in the right way.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Jay White wasn't AEW's only signing yesterday

All Elite Wrestling seemingly wanted to capitalize on the turmoil in WWE by making the April 5, 2023, edition of Dynamite as special as possible. The show started with Jay White's attack on Ricky Starks, which stunned fans worldwide.

However, Jay White wasn't the only man to become "All Elite" on April 5. Tony Khan also revealed that former WWE commentator and ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness had also signed with the promotion.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



See you all TONIGHT on Nigel McGuiness is a legend in pro wrestling, and now @McGuinnessNigel is All Elite!See you all TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork for a massive Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite , and I'll have a very important announcement on TBS tonight! Nigel McGuiness is a legend in pro wrestling, and now @McGuinnessNigel is All Elite!See you all TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork for a massive Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and I'll have a very important announcement on TBS tonight! https://t.co/KqJIN0Ba65

McGuinness made a surprise appearance at ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31, where he provided commentary for the event alongside Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman.

He was also on hand to help Tony Khan with the massive announcement that All Elite Wrestling will debut in the United Kingdom this August with the second-ever All In event at Wembley Stadium.

Are you happy with these signings? Let us know in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes