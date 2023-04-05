"Fire Vince" chants allegedly break out during recent WWE show

On a recent episode of WWE NXT, fans allegedly expressed their displeasure at Vince McMahon taking back control of the creative process on the main roster with some chants.

RAW after WrestleMania 39 turned out to be a disappointing one for many fans. Following the show, it was revealed that Vince McMahon was allegedly back in creative control of the brand.

Fans have watched Triple H lead the troops since Vince retired from his role, pending the conclusion of an internal investigation in July 2022. The product started to see a big change as many superstars started getting chances in the ring. The company seemed to be heading in the right direction as many released talent also started returning to the company. However, McMahon returned in January 2023 as the Executive Chairman of WWE.

Monday Night’s RAW had fans guessing whether Vince McMahon was responsible for the creative process. It was later reported that he was behind the mic backstage and that several superstars and staff were unhappy with the change.

On a recent episode of NXT, fans allegedly broke into chants of “Fire Vince” are the show progressed.

"There was a "FIRE VINCE" chant on NXT! #WWENXT."

Other Twitter users who were likely present at the show or watched it live also confirmed the same:

Alex @AJG424 “Fire Vince” chants on NXT programming… if that isn’t a wake up call to Ari Emanuel and Endeavor I don’t know what is. “Fire Vince” chants on NXT programming… if that isn’t a wake up call to Ari Emanuel and Endeavor I don’t know what is.

Gr8 Brown Shark @dutchbeetz FIRE VINCE CHANTS ON NXT FIRE VINCE CHANTS ON NXT 😂😂😂

WWE fans also started trending the hashtag to fire Vince McMahon on Twitter

After a somewhat disappointing episode of RAW after WrestleMania 39 reports that Vince McMahon was responsible for many creative decisions during the show, fans decided not to sit back and let things pass by.

The hashtag started trending on Twitter after fans realized that matches and segments didn’t go how they should have, possibly due to the Executive Chairman’s interference.

A new trend took over Twitter, which says #FireVince, as fans wanted Vince to stay far away from the creative aspect of the product.

It will be interesting to see if fans take their chants to the upcoming episode of SmackDown or do something more to have their voices heard. After all, the WWE Universe drives the company and product forward.

Are you happy to see Vince McMahon reportedly fiddling with the creative aspect of the product? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes