Backstage details on Vince McMahon's involvement on WWE RAW - Reports

Latest reports on Vince McMahon's involvement during RAW after WrestleMania 39 has come to the fore.

On the latest episode of RAW, WWE fans saw Brock Lesnar come out to team up with Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. However, The Beast Incarnate turned on his partner before the match could even begin and gave The American Nightmare a heavy beatdown.

Riddle also returned to RAW this week and had a short segment with The Miz, leading to a match being set between the two superstars for next week. Omos also picked up an easy win over Elias during the show.

Many fans speculated whether Vince McMahon had a role to play in the bookings during the night. PWInsider has now reported that multiple sources within the company have confirmed the former CEO's involvement during Monday night's show.

According to PWInsider, several late rewrites were ordered just 15-20 minutes before RAW went on air. The changes were said to be not the same as the one talents and staff had come to expect under Triple H's creative direction.

A number of late rewrites for the episode were ordered before the show & continued as the show well into being on the air, directly from Vince.



The source also stated that Triple H was on headsets early on RAW, but Vince McMahon allegedly took over as the show went on and was more involved in running the show.

It was also reported that there was a shift in morale backstage, and many talents felt that they were going back to "exactly where they were" before Paul Levesque took charge of things. The feelings were mixed backstage, according to the report.

In an interview before WWE RAW, Vince McMahon made his involvement in the product clear

WWE was recently sold to Endeavor after WrestleMania 39. Vince McMahon appeared for an exclusive interview with CNBC following the big announcement.

During the interview, McMahon was asked about his involvement in the creative process of the product going forward. He stated that he would be engaged on a higher level but would not go into the "weeds."

"Yes and no. On a higher level, yes. In the weeds, no. Can't do that," said Mr. McMahon.

However, this week's episode of WWE RAW made things look different, as Mr. McMahon was reportedly more involved in the product than he has been since announcing his retirement last year.

It will be interesting to see how the talent and staff react to his involvement in the creative process in the coming weeks.

