"I felt sick to my stomach" - #FireVince trends as Vince McMahon is held accountable for lackluster WWE RAW

Vince McMahon once again changed the landscape of WWE when he made his way back into the company and made a deal with Endeavor. However, fans held McMahon accountable for the poor show after WrestleMania 39, which led to a trend on Twitter to fire the Executive Chairman.
Last night, fans were expecting a blockbuster show on Monday Night RAW, which included the fallout from WrestleMania 39. Instead, the WWE Universe got something completely different as most of the show was changed at the last minute due to the arrival of Vince McMahon in the gorilla position.
The show was all over the place, with matches and segments getting cut short, which disappointed fans across the globe. Today, a new trend took over Twitter, which says #FireVince, as fans want the Executive Chairman to stay away from the creative aspect of the product.
Fans are outraged by McMahon's return behind the headsets and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the creative head of the product in the near future.
Vince McMahon reportedly wanted The Rock to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39
It's been over two years, and no WWE Superstar has come close to beating Roman Reigns for the most important prize in the company. However, Vince McMahon had massive plans for The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39, which never transpired.
According to a recent report from WON, McMahon wanted The Rock to compete at WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. However, The Brahma Bull was unable to return to the company due to his prior commitments and packed schedule in Hollywood.
Instead, McMahon went in another direction, a match with Cody Rhodes for the titles. However, The American Nightmare was unable to slay The Tribal Chief and was unable to finish his story of becoming the champion.
It will be interesting to see if The Rock comes around the following year to have a match with The Tribal Chief for the titles at WrestleMania 40. Currently, Roman Reigns has no opponents or rivals scheduled for any upcoming events.
