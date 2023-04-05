"I felt sick to my stomach" - #FireVince trends as Vince McMahon is held accountable for lackluster WWE RAW

Vince McMahon once again changed the landscape of WWE when he made his way back into the company and made a deal with Endeavor. However, fans held McMahon accountable for the poor show after WrestleMania 39, which led to a trend on Twitter to fire the Executive Chairman.

Last night, fans were expecting a blockbuster show on Monday Night RAW, which included the fallout from WrestleMania 39. Instead, the WWE Universe got something completely different as most of the show was changed at the last minute due to the arrival of Vince McMahon in the gorilla position.

The show was all over the place, with matches and segments getting cut short, which disappointed fans across the globe. Today, a new trend took over Twitter, which says #FireVince, as fans want the Executive Chairman to stay away from the creative aspect of the product.

Check out some of the reactions:

Average Rollins Enjoyer @Rollins_Enjoyer #firevince



Fans do not want you.

Talents do not want you.

No one wants you.

No one NEEDS you.

We are MANY TIMES happier without you and the company is doing MANY TIMES better WITHOUT you!



Care for what the fans want only for once in your life and leave us alone. Fans do not want you.Talents do not want you.No one wants you.No one NEEDS you.We are MANY TIMES happier without you and the company is doing MANY TIMES better WITHOUT you!Care for what the fans want only for once in your life and leave us alone. #firevince Fans do not want you.Talents do not want you.No one wants you. No one NEEDS you.We are MANY TIMES happier without you and the company is doing MANY TIMES better WITHOUT you!Care for what the fans want only for once in your life and leave us alone. https://t.co/eUwbJwjtf6

Superhero Cat2000 (Ryan Prewitt) @SuperheroCat200 After watching Raw last night and watching months of HHH in charge, I felt sick to my stomach. HHH should be the one in charge of creative, not Vince!!!! Only way to get him out at this point is to protest about this as fans and not watch WWE. Let's do that, shall we? #firevince After watching Raw last night and watching months of HHH in charge, I felt sick to my stomach. HHH should be the one in charge of creative, not Vince!!!! Only way to get him out at this point is to protest about this as fans and not watch WWE. Let's do that, shall we? #firevince https://t.co/e0dlzzIQdG

Losó ひ @LOSO_DOL0

#firevince Vince McMahon needs to stay tf away from creative. Vince McMahon needs to stay tf away from creative. #firevince

Cody @CP316__

If he really is back in charge of creative fans and talent are in the right to be angry and upset.

If all those scandals and allegations weren’t enough to get rid of him, what is? Why can’t the old man stop messing things up?If he really is back in charge of creative fans and talent are in the right to be angry and upset.If all those scandals and allegations weren’t enough to get rid of him, what is? #FireVince Why can’t the old man stop messing things up? If he really is back in charge of creative fans and talent are in the right to be angry and upset.If all those scandals and allegations weren’t enough to get rid of him, what is? #FireVince https://t.co/PmPIfFUx9D

Ankit @ankitiwf

It's the perfect time to trend Endeavor got 51% shares of WWE.It's the perfect time to trend #FireVince . They might..... Just might do something Endeavor got 51% shares of WWE. It's the perfect time to trend #FireVince. They might..... Just might do something https://t.co/sV2HaJSk4y

Scratch #FireVince @ScratchAE__ Triple H sending this in a mass email to all of the people he brought back/pushed #firevince Triple H sending this in a mass email to all of the people he brought back/pushed #firevince https://t.co/anMXEF3WtW

ExtraBeefy @ExtraBeefyy #firevince Can’t this old ass man just enjoy the money he already has and stay far away from any of the wwe shows, everything he touches dies and he knows it. Dyed hair Vince is a new evil in this world I swear #firevince Can’t this old ass man just enjoy the money he already has and stay far away from any of the wwe shows, everything he touches dies and he knows it. Dyed hair Vince is a new evil in this world I swear https://t.co/6ipZYsCzxs

Fans are outraged by McMahon's return behind the headsets and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the creative head of the product in the near future.

Vince McMahon reportedly wanted The Rock to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

It's been over two years, and no WWE Superstar has come close to beating Roman Reigns for the most important prize in the company. However, Vince McMahon had massive plans for The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39, which never transpired.

According to a recent report from WON, McMahon wanted The Rock to compete at WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. However, The Brahma Bull was unable to return to the company due to his prior commitments and packed schedule in Hollywood.

Instead, McMahon went in another direction, a match with Cody Rhodes for the titles. However, The American Nightmare was unable to slay The Tribal Chief and was unable to finish his story of becoming the champion.

It will be interesting to see if The Rock comes around the following year to have a match with The Tribal Chief for the titles at WrestleMania 40. Currently, Roman Reigns has no opponents or rivals scheduled for any upcoming events.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon's return? Sound off in the comment section below.

