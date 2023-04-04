Vince McMahon reportedly wanted Roman Reigns to face 8-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania 39 

A recent report has suggested that it was Vince McMahon's idea to try and pit Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns against The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

Though the match never materialized, it was once rumored to headline the show. However, The Brahma Bull's packed schedule didn't allow him to return, which paved the way for Cody Rhodes to challenge The Tribal Chief. As it turned out, The American Nightmare failed to win the gold from Reigns at WrestleMania 39, despite being the favorite heading into the event.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon wanted The Rock to compete against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. It was mentioned that it was always either Cody or the Hollywood megastar who was slated to face Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Considering The Tribal Chief retained his title at WrestleMania 39, it remains to be seen how things will pan out for him and whether The Rock finally shows up to challenge him for the gold down the line.

Vince McMahon was reportedly in control of this week's WWE RAW

Many fans felt the latest edition of RAW lacked the usual euphoria and excitement associated with every RAW after WrestleMania. The show was average at best, with many puzzling booking decisions. Soon after the episode culminated, it was reported that Vince McMahon was "heavily involved" in it.

It was also noted that RAW underwent many last-minute rewrites, which possibly impacted its quality. This comes just a day after Vince McMahon revealed in an interview to discuss WWE being purchased by Endeavor Group that he would be involved in the company's creative direction at a "higher level."

This has expectedly not sat down well with fans, who have been vocal about their fears of WWE's programming dipping in quality going forward.

