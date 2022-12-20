Alexa Bliss discloses what Randy Orton was really like to work with in WWE

Alexa Bliss has opened up about her WWE match and storyline with Randy Orton.

At Fastlane 2021, Bliss defeated Orton in an intergender bout after Bray Wyatt's The Fiend character attacked the 14-time world champion. The storyline led to a match between The Fiend and The Viper at WrestleMania 37, which the latter won.

On BT Sport's What Went Down, Bliss discussed how much she enjoyed working with Orton during that time:

"Never in a million years did I ever think I'd have a match with Randy Orton. Never in a million years. You know what, I have to say this might be one of my favorite matches I've ever done. This was cool. This was a super fun match. I feel like this has to be one of my favorites." [4:04 – 4:22]

Bliss used supernatural powers to gain the upper hand during her four-minute match against Randy Orton. One of the most memorable moments came when she launched fire in the WWE veteran's direction.

The finish to the match saw The Fiend emerge from underneath the ring canvas. The horror-themed character hit Orton with his Sister Abigail finisher, allowing Bliss to record an upset victory.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Detroit Pistons play the Utah Jazz this week! Don't lose out; claim the offer and place your bets below!

.

How Alexa Bliss felt about receiving an RKO

Several female WWE stars have been victims of Randy Orton's RKO, including Nia Jax, Stacy Keibler, and Stephanie McMahon. On January 25, 2021, Alexa Bliss joined that list of names when Orton struck her with the legendary move on RAW.

While the 31-year-old did not particularly enjoy receiving an RKO, she looks back on the moment fondly:

"But I will tell you, taking an RKO is not fun, but it's pretty cool to say you've taken an RKO," Bliss added. [4:24 – 4:29]

Amid strong hints that she could reunite with Bray Wyatt on-screen, Bliss also spoke about WWE's decision to rehire the three-time world champion.

Did you enjoy Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton's storyline? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit BT Sport and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes