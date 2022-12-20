Alexa Bliss is glad WWE rehired former world champion

Alexa Bliss has given her out-of-character thoughts on WWE's decision to rehire Bray Wyatt.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has brought back several superstars since replacing Vince McMahon as the company's Head of Creative in July. Wyatt returned in October at Extreme Rules and has recently feuded with LA Knight on SmackDown.

On BT Sport's What Went Down, Bliss said WWE was missing a larger-than-life character like Wyatt during his 18-month absence from television:

"Obviously he's such a key part of WWE and such a presence and character that it's so great that he's back because I feel like there was this character void. The fact that he's back, you need that creative energy around, for sure." [5:33 – 5:54]

Wyatt's most recent match came in April 2021 when he performed as The Fiend against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. Bliss, Wyatt's ally at the time, caused a distraction at ringside, allowing Orton to secure the win after an RKO.

Will Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt reunite?

Recent storyline developments strongly suggest that fans will see Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt back together on WWE programming soon.

On this week's RAW, Bliss opened up about her struggles in a backstage interview with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The allies-turned-enemies will face each other in a title match on the January 2, 2023, episode of RAW.

During the interview, Bliss recalled how Wyatt's WWE exit in 2021 left her "broken with abandonment issues." She added that the three-time world champion caused her to become "a shell of a human being."

Wyatt's logo appeared on a monitor behind Bliss' chair at the end of the segment. Seconds later, the five-time Women's Champion grabbed a vase and smashed it over Belair's head.

