9-Time champion seemingly turns heel on RAW after attacking Bianca Belair from behind

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair seems to have one of the most interesting rivalries of 2022 happening right now. On the latest episode of the red brand, it appeared that nine-time women's champion Alexa Bliss finally turned heel when she assaulted the RAW Women's Champion from behind.

Bliss and Bianca Belair have been on the same page recently when they teamed up with Asuka to take on Damage CTRL. The two women also participated in the Women's WarGames match when Team Belair beat Team Bayley. However, the equation seems to have changed after The Goddess became the number one contender to The EST's RAW Women's Title last week.

On the latest episode of RAW, the set-up for Bliss's potential heel turn was a sit-down interview hosted by Byron Saxton. Bianca Belair admitted that she was confused about what happened last week when the former women's champion put her in a Sister Abigail position for no reason before letting her go.

Alexa Bliss explained that Bray Wyatt had completely taken over her at one point and then left her, leaving her with abandonment issues and having to go to therapy. She implied that the therapy she underwent earlier this year wasn't effective.

As Bianca Belair was making her exit, Alexa Bliss took a vase and smashed her behind the head with it, indicating that she has finally turned heel.

The TV screen switched to the firefly logo of Bray Wyatt right before Bliss attacked the RAW Women's Champion. It seems that Bliss is headed toward a coalition with Wyatt in the near future.

What do you think of the feud so far? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes