Create

Bianca Belair to defend her RAW Women's Title against major star on the first WWE show of 2023

By Israel Lutete
Modified Dec 20, 2022 09:12 AM IST
Bianca Belair will put her title on the line
Bianca Belair is a fighting champion.

WWE has announced that Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss on the January 2, 2023, episode of the red brand.

The Goddess earned the right to challenge for the title after winning a #1 Contender's Match against Bayley last week. She and The EST have been on the same side since the aftermath of SummerSlam, and they were even teammates at WarGames.

#WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE felt the wrath of @AlexaBliss_WWE earlier tonight! https://t.co/WIt2u6zqvN

Last week, however, Alexa Bliss shockingly set up Belair for Sister Abigail but didn't go through with it. The two stars were involved in a backstage RAW interview this week, discussing The Goddess's character change and the upcoming match.

Alexa reflected on her past alliance with Bray Wyatt and clarified that she wanted the women's title. However, the TV screen behind them glitched, and she hit Belair with a glass vase after the interview was over, seemingly turning heel.

After the segment, it was announced that the duo would clash for the RAW Women's Title in two weeks' time.

Get ready for the first #WWERaw of 2023 with a Raw Women's Title Match between @BiancaBelairWWE & @AlexaBliss_WWE! https://t.co/NvXW8I5Ri4

Bianca Belair has been champion since dethroning Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. She has successfully defended it against several stars, including Bayley and Sonya Deville, among others. Her upcoming match against Alexa Bliss will take place in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Do you think Alexa will dethrone Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comments below!

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...