"I've never had more fun in my life" - Alexa Bliss praises working with Bray Wyatt in WWE

Alexa Bliss recently shared that she never had more fun in her life than during her time working with Bray Wyatt in WWE.

Bray and Alexa were paired up in 2020 and were a dominant force together for over a year. Randy Orton squared off against Bray Wyatt at WWE WrestleMania 37. Alexa betrayed Bray during the match and it allowed The Viper to connect with an RKO for the pinfall victory.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Alexa disclosed that she had the most fun of her career working with Bray Wyatt because it allowed her to do different things and go outside the box.

“This was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career, I can easily say, was this time period. I’ve never had more fun in my entire life. I had pitched a character like this, Dark Alexa, way back in NXT, way back, before Blake and Murphy. I’ve always loved doing something different. I don’t love being the same character all the time. I remember I’ve looked and I’ve been like, ‘Man, I’ve been six or seven different versions of myself.’ Which was so fun. I love being able to portray a character. I love being able to go outside of the box, do different things, and this was the most fun." [H/T: WrestleZone]

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



Dark Alexa had been on the mind of



The Fiend made it a reality



What Went Down youtu.be/yoF7q5pfQOE "This is the most fun I've ever had in my career. I've 𝗡𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 had more fun in my entire life!"Dark Alexa had been on the mind of @AlexaBliss_WWE long before Bray Wyatt came along...The Fiend made it a realityWhat Went Down "This is the most fun I've ever had in my career. I've 𝗡𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 had more fun in my entire life!"Dark Alexa had been on the mind of @AlexaBliss_WWE long before Bray Wyatt came along...The Fiend made it a reality 😈What Went Down ➡️ youtu.be/yoF7q5pfQOE https://t.co/lcIWaTGEhT

Bully Ray doesn't like the current version of Alexa Bliss in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray is someone who would like to see Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt together once again.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully wondered if Alexa had lost some of the passion she once had for professional wrestling. He pointed out that she sometimes seems disinterested on screen.

"If not back with Bray Wyatt, then what? Because regular Alexa, as a wrestler, just doesn't do it for me anymore. As a matter of fact, last night her match wasn't really doing it for me. I see the look on Alexa's face sometimes when I'm wondering if she's as immersed in what she's doing as she once used to be, like the Moment of Bliss stuff, and any of the segments that she was doing that didn't involve wrestling."

Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley this past Monday night on WWE RAW to earn a shot at Bianca Belair. The RAW Women's Champion got into the ring with Alexa and Bliss almost hit her with Sister Abigail out of nowhere as Bray Wyatt's logo appeared on the screen. Time will tell if Bray can help Alexa become the new RAW Women's Champion.

Would you like to see Bray and Alexa together again in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

