"It will be memorable" - Bray Wyatt hints at angle with former WWE Women's Champion following Royal Rumble 2023

Following the spooky shenanigans from Royal Rumble 2023, WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has spoken about possibly reuniting with Alexa Bliss. The two of them both had matches at the premium live event.

Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match in his first match since returning to WWE last year. Afterward, Uncle Howdy dived onto Knight from an elevated platform near the Royal Rumble stage, which caused an explosion.

The next match saw Bliss fail to win the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair, following which a creepy video played on the big screen, further teasing her involvement in Bray Wyatt's world. The two could reunite, having previously formed an alliance in the second half of 2020.

The two-time Universal Champion was asked about this during the post-Royal Rumble press conference, which streamed live on WWE's official YouTube channel. Here is what he said:

"Well, I think that me and Alexa (Bliss) are just kind of connected forever, no matter what. It's just kind of the way it's gone. And where it leads, I don't know. No one knows. But I feel like there will be something at some point, and it will be memorable, I'm sure of that," said Wyatt. (11:48-12:06)

It remains to be seen what happens next between Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, and Uncle Howdy following the Royal Rumble. The road to WrestleMania 39 is already getting interesting, with WWE teasing several matches for The Show of Shows at the Rumble.

Bray Wyatt said The Fiend "died" after Alexa Bliss betrayed him at WWE WrestleMania 37

The alliance between Bliss and Wyatt ended at WrestleMania 37, where the five-time Women's Champion betrayed The Fiend during his match against Randy Orton. Bray Wyatt's former alter ego lost to The Viper in six minutes.

Speaking to Ryan Satin of FOX Sports ahead of the Royal Rumble, he claimed that was when The Fiend died:

"The Fiend died that day in Tampa, Florida and WrestleMania, to me. And, again, The Fiend is not just a goof in a mask, like people say. That's just ridiculous."

So, while a reunion with Alexa Bliss is possible, don't expect Bray Wyatt to bring back The Fiend. All eyes will be on how WWE books the two of them now that The Eater of Worlds has had his in-ring return and the Royal Rumble has happened.

