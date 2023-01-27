Bray Wyatt says that The Fiend died at WrestleMania 37 two years ago, where he lost to Randy Orton.

Wyatt was let go by WWE in July 2021 and didn't step foot in the ring during the entirety of his stay away from the company. He made his surprise return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022 in October.

Months before Wyatt's release, The Fiend lost to Randy Orton in just under six minutes at WrestleMania 37. While speaking with Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX, Bray Wyatt opened up about The Fiend and stated that the character died at WrestleMania 37.

Check out his full comments below:

"The Fiend died that day in Tampa, Florida and WrestleMania, to me. And, again, The Fiend is not just a goof in a mask, like people say. That's just ridiculous. "[00:22-00:32]

Bray Wyatt's alter-ego, The Fiend lost to Randy Orton following Alexa Bliss' betrayal

At WrestleMania 37 in 2021, The Fiend and Randy Orton's months-long feud came to an end. The Viper scored a huge victory over his arch-rival, courtesy of interference from Alexa Bliss.

Wyatt didn't wrestle another match for WWE and was eventually let go by the company months later. He kept his fans hooked during his time away from the ring with his cryptic messages on Twitter. Wyatt made his massive return at Extreme Rules 2022 under the Triple H regime.

Here's what The Game had to say about Wyatt:

"One of the most, I mean this in the best way possible, crazy, creative people I've ever been around. Mind just never stops thinking of creative, but it's like being in a whirlwind of stuff. So without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it's all over the place. He's a victim of his own mind and his creative and it's just everywhere. But I just love working with him. I love working with him."

Judging by Bray Wyatt's words, The Fiend is history and is never going to come back. The supernatural character wasn't everyone's cup of tea and had its fair share of critics.

Do you miss The Fiend? Would you like to see the sinister entity return to WWE TV?

