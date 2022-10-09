Throwback to when Triple H called Bray Wyatt "one of the most crazy, creative people" he's ever come across

The Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt, has always been known for his creative prowess in the world of sports entertainment. After creating Eater of Worlds, Firefly Fun House, and The Fiend, he was unfortunately released from the company. Last night, however, he made a spectacular return to close the premium live event.

Triple H once praised Wyatt and called him one of the most creative people that he has ever come across in his career. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, The Game was promoting WWE Clash at The Castle. During the interview, Helwani asked him about Bray Wyatt, and here's what Hunter said:

"One of the most, I mean this in the best way possible, crazy, creative people I've ever been around. Mind just never stops thinking of creative, but it's like being in a whirlwind of stuff. So without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it's all over the place. He's a victim of his own mind and his creative and it's just everywhere. But I just love working with him. I love working with him." (From 0:10 to 0:45)

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



I 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄 working with him."



When



He's home "One of the most crazy, creative people I've ever been around. It's like being in a whirlwind, without someone to point the tornado it's all over the place.I 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄 working with him."When @arielhelwani asked @TripleH about Bray Wyatt in SeptemberHe's home "One of the most crazy, creative people I've ever been around. It's like being in a whirlwind, without someone to point the tornado it's all over the place.I 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄 working with him." When @arielhelwani asked @TripleH about Bray Wyatt in September 👀He's home 🐇 https://t.co/Q38rtzFp4e

After Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H took control and rehired several released superstars, including Bray Wyatt.

Triple H once came face-to-face with Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Family

In 2016, Triple H returned to the Royal Rumble and won the WWE Championship by eliminating Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose. Hunter became the company's top champion as several notable stars such as Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and John Cena were out of action.

The King of Kings feuded with Dean Ambrose before facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 32. On the March 7th episode of WWE RAW, Bray Wyatt faced the Lunatic Fringe. In the end, The Wyatt Family interfered and attacked Ambrose before Triple H showed up in the ring with the WWE Championship.

Wyatt and Hunter had an intense staredown inside the ring and fans were excited to see the two superstars go at it. Wyatt smiled and touched the WWE Championship, which was on Hunter's shoulders before ordering the stable to back off and leave the ring.

This interaction was one of the most talked about segments from the show as fans wanted to see a program between them. Triple H went on to drop the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 32. Meanwhile, The Wyatt Family had an altercation with The Rock and John Cena.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes