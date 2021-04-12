Alexa Bliss helps Randy Orton defeat The Fiend at WrestleMania 37

Night Two of WrestleMania 37 kicked off in the most bizarre way imaginable, as Randy Orton defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt with help from Alexa Bliss.

The Viper entered with fireworks while Alexa Bliss summoned The Fiend. Bray Wyatt's monstrous alter-ego transformed back to his original form before emerging from a giant jack-in-the-box. He immediately jumped onto Orton, kicking off the match in quick fashion. The Fiend's in-return at WrestleMania also saw the infamous red lights make a comeback.

The contest went back and forth, with Orton getting a substantial amount of offense on The Fiend. The former Universal Champion eventually gained control and looked to put his opponent away with Sister Abigail. However, what happened next was something nobody expected.

Fire suddenly exploded from the turnbuckles. Then Alexa Bliss, who had gone inside the box at ringside, emerged from it with a black liquid pouring down her face. The Fiend was distracted by this, allowing Randy Orton to RKO him and pick up the victory, after which he quickly ran out of the ring.

Bliss, covered in black, stared at The Fiend until the lights went out. When they were back on, both of them were gone. Confused and unhappy by the entire ordeal, the live fans then proceeded to boo pretty loudly.

What's next for The Fiend and Randy Orton after WrestleMania 37?

The match between Orton and The Fiend at WrestleMania was a departure from the wacky and cinematic antics between them for the past four months. The Legend Killer now has two separate 'Mania victories over Bray Wyatt. However, what happens next is anybody's guess.

Wyatt is one of WWE's best storytellers, which does give fans some hope that things will improve for him. The shocking turn of events involving Alexa Bliss and her sudden turn does lend some intrigue to their characters. Perhaps, she sacrificed her own face to heal The Fiend.

We will likely find out what happens next in this bizarre storyline tomorrow night on the RAW after WrestleMania 37.