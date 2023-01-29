Mysterious Uncle Howdy in an odd spot as Bray Wyatt's first match in over two years ends at WWE Royal Rumble

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt won his first official match in over two years against LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Wyatt's mysterious partner Uncle Howdy also put Knight through a strange spot as he dropped a flying elbow through the stage after the bout ended.

During the first-ever Pitch Black match between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt, the latter dominated the match's early stages. The contest spilled out to ringside, and Knight crashed The Eater of Worlds into the steel steps.

Wyatt tried to suplex the former Million Dollar Champion, but the latter launched himself over the barricade and sent him through the announcer's desk.

LA Knight nailed the former Universal Champion with a glowing kendo stick as the match headed back into the ring. He went for another strike, but Wyatt capped off the victory by pinning him after hitting a Sister Abigail.

Following the match, Wyatt put on a menacing mask. The 40-year-old WWE Superstar tried to run away from the former Universal Champion, but the latter did not back down. He ate multiple kendo stick shots to the head from Knight, only to lock his challenger in a mandible claw.

WWE @WWE As Bray Wyatt and @RealLAKnight met in the first-ever @MountainDew Pitch Black Match at #RoyalRumble , Uncle Howdy made a big splash! As Bray Wyatt and @RealLAKnight met in the first-ever @MountainDew Pitch Black Match at #RoyalRumble, Uncle Howdy made a big splash! https://t.co/TqYhpt1sAZ

Uncle Howdy showed up in the closing moments and hit LA Knight with a flying elbow drop through the stage.

Following the move, the stage lit up on fire with Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse puppets looking on from the podium.

What do you think is next for Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy's storyline? Sound off in the comments section below.

