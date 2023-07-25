36-year-old WWE star to ruin Logan Paul's SummerSlam hopes? Analyzing the possibility

Logan Paul is currently involved in a program with Ricochet that is likely to culminate at SummerSlam this year. Paul has often been the subject of discussion for many people, as The Maverick is widely popular for being a social media sensation. One such person who recently spoke about the YouTuber ahead of his SummerSlam bout is WWE Superstar Xavier Woods.

In a recent podcast on It's a Bit, Woods was asked about his thoughts on Logan Paul and his WWE run. The 36-year-old praised The Maverick for his incredible performance and said he is doing a phenomenal job. However, Xavier said that The YouTube star does not stand a chance against him when it comes to the wrestling ring.

Woods' recent comments left fans wondering whether he would spoil the party for Logan at the August extravaganza. However, that does not look to be the case, as The New Day member is currently on hiatus due to an undisclosed reason. The prospect of his return ahead of SummerSlam is very low, and it wouldn't make any sense from a storyline perspective either.

WWE has likely been planning this chapter between Logan Paul and Ricochet for a while now, making it somewhat inevitable at SummerSlam this year. The two superstars will collide in the ring and are likely to deliver a jaw-dropping performance in front of the crowd at Ford Field.

Can Logan Paul defeat Ricochet at SummerSlam?

The Maverick has been making headlines with his spectacular performances in the Stamford-based promotion. His win-loss percentage in WWE is currently at equilibrium, and he will look to turn it in his favor in his next bout.

Ricochet is one of the most talented superstars on the roster and will certainly prove a daunting opponent for Logan Paul. However, with his incredible skillset and his vehemence, the prospect of Paul emerging triumphant is very good.

Moreover, the Maverick has suffered losses in his last two singles bouts against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, respectively. Thus, he will look to regain his momentum with a victory over The Human Highlight Reel.

Ever since stepping foot in pro wrestling, Logan Paul has been doing exceptionally well. He has delivered some of the most breathtaking performances in his matches so far. The WWE Universe can expect the same during his match at SummerSlam. The two superstars already gave a glimpse of it when they clashed at the Royal Rumble and Money In The Bank.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here