3 potential stipulations for Logan Paul vs. Ricochet at SummerSlam 2023

Logan Paul and Ricochet have been at loggerheads ever since their clash at Money In The Bank. The two superstars delivered a jaw-dropping moment during the 2023 Royal Rumble match, which left fans astounded. Since then, there has been a rift between both superstars, and the bitterness has soared at a galloping speed.

Logan Paul came face-to-face with Ricochet in an episode of Monday Night Raw, where they had a heated exchange of words. With both superstars having unparalleled potential, fans are on the edge of their seats to witness this encounter.

Their rivalry seems inevitable to culminate in a match at The Biggest Party of The Summer, and WWE could raise the stakes of the match with a stipulation. Let us explore three potential stipulations between Logan Paul and Ricochet at SummerSlam 2023.

#3. No Disqualification Match

Ricochet during his match

Logan Paul and Ricochet's rivalry has become personal as the two superstars have started to take a dig at their personal lives. Therefore, a No Disqualification match can prove to be the perfect stipulation to match their animosity. It could unravel unimaginable things at SummerSlam.

The two superstars can use any weapon, such as tables and chairs, to inflict excruciating pain on each other and win the match. Moreover, they can use ladders to deliver some breathtaking high-flying moves from the top of them, leaving the crowd at Ford Field flabbergasted.

This stipulation will give the superstars the utmost freedom to use any barbaric weapons in the match. Needless to say, Ricochet and Logan Paul will tear the house apart when they clash in the ring at Ford Field at SummerSlam. WWE can raise the bar by adding this stipulation to the match.

#2. Last Man Standing Match

Logan Paul during his match

The rivalry between Ricochet and Logan Paul has been getting intense, with both superstars taking jabs at each other. WWE could cash in on this moment and raise the stakes of the bout, making it a Last Man Standing Match. It will undeniably attract mainstream attention from fans worldwide, thanks to Logan Paul.

The havoc these two superstars could bring to the ring is endless. Therefore, this stipulation will suit this match perfectly. With the referee beginning his count after a superstar gets victimized, fans will be on the edge of their seats at Ford Field.

It will add an element of trepidation to the match as both superstars will look to deliver some awe-inspiring moves to keep their opponent down. Regardless of the outcome, Logan Paul and Ricochet are sure to take fans' breath away with their high-flying action.

#1. Street Fight Match

Ricochet standing in the ring

Street Fight matches have always seen superstars go to the extreme and pull off some terrifying performances. There's no doubt that Logan and Ricochet will deliver a classic bout, leaving fans in awe at SummerSlam, and this stipulation will catapult the momentum of the match.

From fighting within the crowd at Ford Field to brawling backstage at the parking lot, there are endless possibilities fans can behold in a Street Fight match. Thus, WWE can look to add this stipulation to the match to raise the stakes of one of the most-anticipated matches on the card.

With their rivalry likely culminating at SummerSlam, it will be a treat for the fans to watch two of the best high-flying athletes collide in the ring at Ford Field. It will be interesting to see whether WWE adds a stipulation to the bout that could actually propel their feud to the next dimension.