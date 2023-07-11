Who was the mastermind behind Logan Paul and Ricochet's confrontation on RAW? All you need to know about the segment

Logan Paul and Ricochet had a tense confrontation on RAW this week that involved a cool aerial spot. For those unaware, The One and Only performed a flip to the outside that stunned The Maverick. Hence, fans could be wondering who came up with the segment featuring the two superstars.

According to Fightful Select, Shane Helms produced Logan Paul and Ricochet's confrontation on RAW. The former Hurricane has been the mastermind behind most of Paul's segments and spots ever since the latter became a full-fledged WWE star.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion also mentored the YouTube sensation through training for his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38. Paul picked up a massive win in his first match alongside The Miz against The Mysterios (Rey and Dominik Mysterio).

Paul made his singles match debut against The Miz at SummerSlam 2022. His next match came against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5, 2022.

The Maverick took another break after Crown Jewel before returning to the promotion during the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. During the multi-man match, Logan Paul and Ricochet collided with each other in mid-air as part of an insane aerial spot.

The Royal Rumble bout led to his showdown against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, which he lost. Paul's most recent match transpired at Money in the Bank 2023. His table spot with Ricochet nearly injured him. This led to a backstage confrontation that aired on RAW last week.

Ricochet surprises Logan Paul with his athleticism on WWE RAW

Logan Paul and Ricochet came face-to-face for the first time since Money in the Bank on this week's RAW. The two men traded insults before The Human Highlight Reel decided to recreate an iconic spot at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

Ricochet performed a flip to the outside and landed perfectly on his feet, much to the surprise of Paul. The last time he did that, Velveteen Dream was still working for WWE in the Triple H-led NXT.

Ricochet and The Maverick will likely take their feud to SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit. It remains to be seen if WWE will officially announce a match between the two next week on RAW.

