8-time title holder shares how he prepared Logan Paul for his WWE in-ring debut

Logan Paul will have the biggest match of his life for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. Shane “Hurricane” Helms helped Logan Paul with his WWE in-ring debut at this year’s WrestleMania.

Throughout Hurricane Helms’ pro-wrestling career, he has been immersed as a WWE producer and tasked with various celebrities since 1998. However, the social media sensation awestruck him.

The YouTube star teamed up with The Miz to put down Rey and Dominik Mysterio. At first sight, Logan Paul impressed Helms. While speaking to ESPN, Shane Helms mentioned that Paul was passionate about the sport and had the right attitude to become a WWE superstar from the start.

“The first session, just right away, I generally try to gauge somebody’s attitude,” Helms said.

“Do they really want to do this? Is this just a money thing? And if it’s a money thing, that’s fine, too, ’cause that’s not my decision to make. I could tell that he wanted to do this, that he was excited and if he’s excited, that makes it so much easier on me. So No. 1, his attitude was great. And No. 2, he listened,” he added.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Shane 'Hurricane' Helms will be training Logan Paul ahead of his match with Roman Reigns next month.



Excellent choice. Shane 'Hurricane' Helms will be training Logan Paul ahead of his match with Roman Reigns next month.Excellent choice. https://t.co/yLW3Ta0gvc

Logan Paul has his eyes set on the price at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

During the same interview, Shane Helms recalled that it was a coach’s dream for him and that Paul is an ideal student. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels also guided The Maverick during his training at the Performance Center.

Helms claimed that Logan Paul picked The Heartbreak Kid’s and his style to add contrast to his wrestling style. According to Helms, Logan has invaluable experience and has what it takes to be a professional wrestler.

“That was a huge learning experience for Logan. Some people I’ve trained, I have to show them something like 40 times. ... Logan just picks it up really fast. ... He comes from a fighting background, so his strikes are already good. ... And he actually has an amateur wrestling background as well out of Ohio. ... I think he’s improved leaps and bounds,” Hurricane mentioned.

Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2022, The Maverick already has his brother and undefeated boxer, Jake Paul, in his corner. Under the influence of HBK and Hurricane, Paul has grasped immense knowledge of being a professional wrestler.

Do you think Logan Paul would be the WWE superstar who would dethrone Roman Reigns and his supremacy? Sound off in the comment section below.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes