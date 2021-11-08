“Stop investing in this rumor mill horses**t” - WWE Producer Shane Helms lashes out at dirt sheets

Shane Helms recently called out pro-wrestling fans for investing time on WWE dirt sheets.

The former WWE superstar, better known as The Hurricane, has been a producer backstage with WWE since 2019. He has even made occasional on-screen appearances here and there, most recently in the 2021 edition of the Royal Rumble.

Shane Helms took to Twitter, where he urged fans to stop investing in the "behind the scenes rumor-mill horses**it". He suggested that fans would enjoy pro-wrestling so much more if they paid no attention to the news coming from the dirt sheets:

"I promise all wrestling fans, if you stop investing in this 'behind the scenes rumor-mill horses**t', you’ll enjoy pro wrestling so much more. Imagine giving this much attention to behind the scenes s**t with movies and other TV shows? Why?? Sooo stupid," tweeted Shane Helms.

Shane Helms has never been shy about voicing his opinion, and this probably won't be the last time we hear from him either.

WWE fans are still waiting to see Shane Helms step into the ring with Nikki A.S.H.

Shane Helms may be fully immersed in his role as a backstage producer right now, but the WWE Universe is still hoping to see him make his return to the ring for one specific reason.

Fans have been drooling over the idea of possibly seeing The Hurricane wrestle alongside WWE's new resident superhero, Nikki A.S.H.

It is something that could definitely happen, as Helms himself has stated he would love to step into the ring with Nikki. However, he has made it clear that he will only consider doing so if the segment highlights Nikki A.S.H.

A collaboration between Shane Helms and Nikki A.S.H. would be a site to see. Perhaps we will get to see this WWE superhero tandem step into the ring one day.

