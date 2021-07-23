The Hurricane reveals what it would take for him to come back and work with Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H. made headlines on WWE Monday Night RAW when she became the RAW Women's Champion. A.S.H., who recently debuted her superhero persona, cashed-in her Money in the Bank contract and won the title by pinning Charlotte Flair.

However, Nikki A.S.H. wasn't always a superhero; she previously competed as Nikki Coss. It was only after she was inspired by some of WWE's past characters that she decided to embrace her true nature.

One of her inspirations was none other than former WWE Superstar, The Hurricane, Shane Helms. In fact, Helms' blessing convinced Nikki to pursue the gimmick in the first place.

Helms recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where he congratulated Nikki A.S.H. on her championship win. When asked if he would consider teaming up with the Almost Superhero, Helms revealed the one condition he has in order to make it happen.

"I got ideas, but it has to be something that highlights Nikki," said Helms. "That's something that I would want to make sure of. You know, I've had a lot of great moments myself, so if I can find a way to highlight Nikki...100% I am in. I don't wanna do anything where next thing you know I've got to wrestle a bunch of people. Unless Nikki is in my corner. If I can make that hot tag to Nikki A.S.H., then I will be fine with it."

As two noteworthy superheroes, A.S.H. and The Hurricane could potentially form a fun alliance at some point.

Nikki A.S.H. would love to work with The Hurricane

Nikki A.S.H. in WWE

Fans would love to see The Hurricane and Nikki A.S.H. team up, but they aren't the only ones who want to see it happen. Nikki A.S.H. herself has commented on a potential partnership with Helms and stated that she would like to make it happen.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Nikki A.S.H. admitted that she would love to work with some of WWE's other superheroes like The Hurricane and Molly Holly.

