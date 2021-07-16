"Let's just keep our fingers crossed" - Current WWE Superstar would love to work with The Hurricane [Exclusive]

Nikki A.S.H recently spoke to Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino ahead of Sunday's WWE Money in the Bank event. The RAW Superstar will compete in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

During the interview, Nikki A.S.H was asked about whether she would potentially be interested in working with fellow 'superheroes' and WWE legends The Hurricane and Might Molly [Molly Holly].

"I would love that. I would be so over the moon to do that. I would love to do that. I would love to do this so let's just keep our fingers crossed," Nikki A.S.H revealed.

Nikki A.S.H on WWE returning to the road

Nikki also spoke about how excited she was about the return of live crowds as WWE stars are ready to hit the road, starting with Friday Night SmackDown later tonight. The RAW Superstar is looking forward to reconnecting with fans and wants to feel the energy they bring to WWE shows.

"I'm so excited and I keep saying that work, excited, but there's no other word that I can use because it's been such a journey this last year and a half and getting to feel that energy from fans, getting to reconnect with them, live in person, hear their reactions and see the reactions," said Nikki A.S.H. "I think Texas is going to be absolutely incredible for Sunday, Monday and tonight for Friday Night SmackDown too. This weekend is the start of a new chapter and we just can't wait to be in front of our WWE Universe again.

Nikki A.S.H also briefly commented on one thing she will miss about the WWE ThunderDome:

"As excited as I am to get back in front of our fans live, it was also cool to look at the screens, you could pick out people's faces and see them cheering and thumbs up and clapping or booing, so that was a unique feature."

