Nikki A.S.H reveals potential strategy if she wins the women's Money in the Bank contract [Exclusive]

WWE RAW Superstar Nikki A.S.H is set to be a part of the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this weekend. Other superstars announced for the match include Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Tamina, Natalya, Zelina Vega, and Liv Morgan.

Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino had the chance to speak to Nikki A.S.H ahead of Sunday's pay-per-view. A.S.H, who came close to winning the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2019, was asked what she had learned from that experience.

"I remember having my hand on the briefcase, like... I remember scurrying up the ladder and actually having my hand on the briefcase so I just need to do the next step and unhook the briefcase on Sunday, to be declared the winner and be declared miss Money in the Bank with the contract. I also remember the first thing I did in the match was use the ladder as an offensive weapon and put my head between the rungs of the ladder and helicopter spin, taking out my competition, that was something happened, an offensive move with the ladder. I mean, it was sort of successful but I didn't get the contract so maybe not successful depending on how you look at it. So maybe this time I'm going to rely more on my flying skills, you know, I've been studying Black Widow extensively, so maybe Black Widow can give me some inspiration on how to get up to that ladder," said Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H on possibly winning the Money in the Bank contract

During the interview, Nikki A.S.H was asked about her potential strategy if she won the Women's Money in the Bank contract and when she could cash in.

Nikki replied that following a potential MITB win, she would follow her heart and mind as the RAW Superstar trusted her instincts to lead her to the title:

"The Money in the Bank contract is a wonderful opportunity, and you can seize an opportunity when it comes or you can bide your time."

"I think I'm going to go with my heart, so if I win the contract, I'm just going to follow my heart, follow my brain and take me to the RAW Women's Championship."

