Which forgotten ex-WWE star was the original Ricochet flip against? Logan Paul wasn't the first!

Ricochet is one of the most athletically-gifted performers on the WWE roster. The One and Only showcased his incredible athleticism when he effortlessly landed a flip outside the ring this week on RAW. Fans might recall the origins of the insane dive from a couple of years ago on NXT.

Ricochet was involved in a feud with former WWE star Velveteen Dream during their NXT days. One of their promo segments led the Human Highlight Reel to land an impressive flip to the outside. The athleticism was enough to shut Dream up.

Since we all just saw the sequel lets look back at the OG Ricochet flip #WWERaw Since we all just saw the sequel lets look back at the OG Ricochet flip #WWERawhttps://t.co/LJjogEGuMc

The two stars squared off against each other in singles competition at WWE NXT TakeOver: Chicago II on June 16, 2018. The former NXT North American Champion performed a 630º senton to score a win on his opponent.

The premium live event marked the final singles match between the two stars. They would meet each other in multi-man matches on NXT before Ricochet and Aleister Black’s eventual move to the main roster in 2019.

It is worth mentioning that both Black and Velveteen are no longer associated with WWE. Black is currently signed to AEW, where he performs under the ring name Malakai Black and is currently a Trios Tag Team Champion alongside his House of Black stablemates. Dream, on the other hand, was released from his WWE contract on May 20, 2021, under controversial circumstances.

Ricochet stuns Logan Paul with a flip on WWE RAW

Logan Paul was in for a huge surprise when he showed up on RAW this week to confront the man who almost cost him his career at Money in the Bank. The Maverick engaged in a war of words with Ricochet during their promo segment on RAW.

The former Intercontinental Champion capped off the segment with a flip to the outside, leaving The Maverick shocked. The two men are expected to meet each other in singles competition at SummerSlam 2023.

It remains to be seen if WWE will announce the match next week on RAW.

